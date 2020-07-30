Io Shirai Teams Up With Tegan Nox To Defeat Candice LeRae And Dakota Kai On WWE NXT

A couple of weeks ago, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai defeated Tegan Nox to retain her title. However, after the match, she was attacked by Dakota Kai, starting a new feud. This week, Io Shirai teamed up with her former opponent Tegan Nox to take on the duo of Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai. Both the teams delivered an incredible performance but Io Shirai and Tegan Nox came out on top after Shirai pinned Candice LeRae after hitting her with a moonsault.

After the match, it was announced that Dakota Kai and Rhea Ripley will face each other next week in a number one contender’s match for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship. According to reports, Dakota Kai would win the match and would go on to continue her feud with Io Shirai. Fans speculate that the two could collide for the NXT Title at the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver PPV. The 30th NXT TakeOver is scheduled to take place on August 22, 2020, at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

WWE NXT Results: Io Shirai and Tegan Nox defeat Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai

The opening match of the night saw a chaotic start as Dakota Kai attacked Io Shirai when the WWE NXT Women’s Champion was making her way to the ring. This forced Tegan Nox and Candice LeRae to rush out to help their partners ahead of the match. After the commercial break, the match officially started and Candice LeRae started punishing Tegan Nox. The two tagged in their partners at the same time and Dakota Kai took the fight to Io Shirai.

The Captain of Team Kick punished the NXT Women’s Champion and didn’t let her go near her partner. She made multiple tags with LeRae and the two delivered various double-team moves to punish Io Shirai. However, the babyfaces fought back and started building up some momentum. Io Shirai went on to hit Kai with a series of kicks and punches before dropping her head-first with a German suplex. Tegan Nox, on the other hand, delivered the Shiniest Wizard to Candice LeRae before Io Shirai finished her off with a moonsault for the win.

