WWE NXT Results: Keith Lee Calls Out Karrion Kross; Lumis Defeats Thatcher And Balor

On this week’s episode, fans saw Dexter Lumis defeat Timothy Thatcher and Finn Balor in a Triple Threat Match to earn a spot in the North American Title Ladder Match which will take place at WWE NXT TakeOver XXX. WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee also made an appearance and accepted to defend his title against Karrions Kross in the future. Apart from these headliners, the night also featured some incredible matches like Io Shirai & Tegan Nox vs Candice LeRae & Dakota Kai, Johnny Gargano vs Roderick Strong, and others. Several major WWE superstars like Adam Cole, Imperium and Shotzi Blackheart also made an appearance.

WWE NXT results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

WWE NXT results: Keith Lee accepts Karrion Kross’ challenge

Keith Lee walked out and accepted that after last week’s incident, Karrion Kross has his attention. As he was about to call out Kross, Cameron Grimes interfered and started talking trash. Keith Lee attacked Grimes and took out all his frustration on him. The lights dropped and Scarlett appeared on the stage surrounded by smoke. Kross then appeared on the screen and slammed the champion before challenging him to a title match. Lee accepted the challenge to end the segment.

WWE NXT Grade: B+

WWE NXT results: Dexter Lumis defeats Timothy Thatcher and Finn Balor in a Triple Threat Match to earn a spot in the North American Title Ladder Match at TakeOver XXX

As soon as the bell rang, Timothy Thatcher and Finn Balor started fighting each other while Dexter Lumis stood still in the corner. Dexter Lumis soon got involved and took out both of his opponents. He dominated most parts of the match and even grounded Finn Balor when the Prince tried to fight back. In the end, Lumis threw Balor off the ring before trapping Thatcher in his Kata Gatame hold to get a submission victory.

WWE NXT Grade: B-

WWE NXT results: All matches/segments that happened this week

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai & Tegan Nox defeat Candice LeRae & Dakota Kai

Johnny Gargano defeats Roderick Strong

Mercedes Martinez defeats Shotzi Blackheart

Keith Lee called out Karrion Kross

NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium defeat Ever-Rise

The Undisputed ERA attacks Imperium

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeats Jake Atlas

