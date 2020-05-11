Is Rey Mysterio Dead? WWE Fans Worried After Superstar Thrown Off The Roof In MITB 2020

Since the day WWE announced that the Money in the Bank ladder matches will take place on the terrace of WWE headquarters, fans have been wondering whether or not superstars would be thrown off the roof. Though the idea sounds wild at first, it gets more believable when we think about the things WWE has done in the past like summoning demons and burying superstars alive. At the MITB PPV, WWE again did an outlandish thing by making King Corbin throw Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black from the roof of the WWE Headquarters.

Though reports claim that the Money in the Bank 2020 ladder matches were filmed beforehand and the superstars are safe (not dead), many fans think that Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black really did die after being thrown off the top of the building. Some fans are so upset that they have started to send their condolences to Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black’s family and loved ones.

Is Rey Mysterio dead? Here’s how fans reacted to the incident

RIP in peace to two talents cast away long before their times #MITB pic.twitter.com/CVJDEcXjcU — Rep: SUPER FUNKY MODE Edition (@repalec) May 11, 2020

Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black passing by Vince's office!#MITB pic.twitter.com/c5v1ytJhj5 — Gustavo Rodriguez (@GusDaBus10) May 11, 2020

The little kids looking at Rey Mysterio fly off the roof #MITB pic.twitter.com/SKzXgxoaxO — BLACKHEART🖤 (@karlxfly) May 11, 2020

@reymysterio died for the #MITB lmfao!!! Need to take a shot for the homie 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9OHg13gKUm — Miguel 🤘🏼💀 (@A7XVargas) May 11, 2020

Are Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black actually dead?

A fan tweeted a behind-the-scenes picture from the match which shows that both Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black landing on a mattress after being thrown by King Corbin. Few fans say that they even heard the superstars land on the mattress during the live broadcast. However, from a WWE storyline perspective, the WWE Universe would not be seeing Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black on WWE TV for some time.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN : Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio are not dead ! The mattress stays strong ! #MITB pic.twitter.com/csBoeuH2ZL — Galette Saucisse (@nathan_heusch) May 11, 2020

