Rey Mysterio Expresses Strong Desire To Feature In 'Mask Vs Hair' Match Before Retirement

Last week, Rey Mysterio returned to WWE RAW and defeated Buddy Murphy to qualify for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match. The match was filled with high-flying moves and was liked by fans. Rey Mysterio was impressed by Buddy Murphy’s performance and was recently seen praising the new superstar on WWE’s The Bump. Rey Mysterio said, "Murphy has gained my respect." Rey Mysterio also revealed that he has a lot of respect for the new talent because they remind him of ‘a young Rey Mysterio’.

Rey Mysterio talks about 1999 mask vs hair match

In the later part of the show, Rey Mysterio remembered the 1999 SuperBrawl IX event in WCW where he and Konnan lost to Kevin Nash and Scott Hall in a hair vs mask match. After the match, Rey Mysterio had to remove his mask and show his face to the whole world. Because a mask is essential for a luchador’s identity, Mysterio had to seek permission from the official Lucha Libre Commission to wear it again. However, at the Bump, Rey Mysterio revealed that he will put his mask on the line again if necessary.

Get a special look at the man behind the design of @reymysterio's masks RIGHT NOW on #WWETheBump. pic.twitter.com/hsVPEfN4Cp — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) April 29, 2020

Rey Mysterio says if an opportunity comes in the future to put his mask in the line, he ‘would jump at the opportunity in a heartbeat’. He said he would love to show the WWE Universe the excitement behind the mask vs hair match or the mask vs title match. Rey Mysterio said he would love to feature in a mask vs hair match before retiring from the WWE.

“You know you put your heart out there in those matches. I would actually love to jump in the ring one of these days before I retire and put my mask on the line against something that is well worth it."

