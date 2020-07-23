Karrion Kross Defeats Dominik Dijakovic Before Coming Face-to-face With Champion Keith Lee

As announced a couple of days ago, Karrion Kross faced Dominik Dijakovic in the main event of this week’s show. The Herald of Doomsday dominated most part of the match and secured his win after trapping Dijakovic in the Kross Jacket. After the match, Karrion Kross came face-to-face with WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee and it was obvious that WWE will soon begin a championship feud between the two.

During this week’s episode, WWE NXT General Manager William Regal announced the date of upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver and fans are speculating that the Kross vs Lee battle could take place at the PPV. The WWE NXT TakeOver XXX (30) is scheduled to take place on August 22, 2020.

WWE NXT Results: Karrion Kross defeats Dominik Dijakovic

The two superstars went head-to-head before the match started. Dominik Dijakovic tried to take over with some ground moves but ended up receiving a big boot to the face. Karrion Kross continued his assault, but Dominik Dijakovic fought back with a series of punches. Dijakovic then delivered a spinning heel kick to slow down his opponent. However, The Herald of Doomsday soon recovered and delivered a DDT.

After returning from the break, Dijakovic hit Kross with a suplex followed by a chokebomb for two. Karrion Kross hit back by throwing Dijakovic into the steel steps and trapping his head between the steps and the steel post. He then knocked Dijakovic out with a running boot and dragged him back to the ring. Karrion Kross kept on punishing Dominik Dijakovic even after the WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee walked out to the ramp. Karrion Kross then swiped at Lee before trapping Dominik Dijakovic in the Kross Jacket to win the match.

After the match, Keith Lee rolled up into the ring to check on his friend. Karrion Kross, on the other hand, keeps on staring at Lee as the crowd continues to boo him. Scarlett joins her partner at the ringside and laughs at Dominik Dijakovic and Keith Lee. The medical team walks out to the ring to check on Dominik Dijakovic as the show goes off-air. According to various reports, Keith Lee could call out Karrion Kross in the next episode of WWE NXT.

You know Kross....originally I was laughing at you because of how clearly terrified you were of eating that choke slam from @DijakovicWWE.



But then you brought in the stairs because you were getting smashed in a straight up and down fight with Dijak. NOW....we have a problem. pic.twitter.com/YsnqlTYaN6 — Historic Lee (@RealKeithLee) July 23, 2020

