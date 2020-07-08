WWE NXT The Great American Bash Day 2 Live Streaming Details, Preview, Predicted Results

In the second and final WWE NXT The Great American Bash episode, fans will see WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole go up against NXT North American Champion Keith Lee in a Champion vs Champion Winner Takes All match. The night will also see some incredible matches like Mia Yim vs Candice LeRae, Breezango (Tyler Breeze and Fandango) and Drake Maverick vs El Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Raul Mendoza), among others. A-list WWE NXT superstars like Tommaso Ciampa, Finn Balor, Roderick Strong and others could also appear on the upcoming WWE NXT The Great American Bash episode.

WWE NXT The Great American Bash Day 2 live streaming: WWE NXT The Great American Bash Day 2 live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE NXT The Great American Bash Day 2 live telecast in India will begin on Thursday, July 9, at 6:30 am IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi). WWE NXT The Great American Bash Day 2 live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, viewers can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE NXT The Great American Bash live streaming. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

WWE NXT The Great American Bash Day 2 live streaming: WWE NXT The Great American Bash Day 2 Preview

WWE NXT The Great American Bash Day 2 preview: Adam Cole and Keith Lee to face each other in a Champion vs Champion Winner Takes All match

WWE NXT The Great American Bash Day 2 preview: Mia Yim to face Candice LeRae

WWE NXT The Great American Bash Day 2 preview: Johnny Gargano will face Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

WWE NXT The Great American Bash Day 2 preview: Breezango (Tyler Breeze and Fandango) and Drake Maverick will face El Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Raul Mendoza)

WWE NXT The Great American Bash Day 2 live streaming: WWE NXT The Great American Bash Day 2 Predictions

WWE NXT The Great American Bash Day 2 predictions: Adam Cole will defeat Keith Lee

WWE NXT The Great American Bash Day 2 predictions: Candice LeRae will defeat Mia Yim

WWE NXT The Great American Bash Day 2 predictions: Johnny Gargano will beat Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

WWE NXT The Great American Bash Day 2 predictions: Breezango (Tyler Breeze and Fandango) and Drake Maverick will come out victorious

WWE NXT The Great American Bash Day 2 predictions: Karrion Kross will confront Adam Cole

Image Courtesy: WWE.com