Keith Lee Retains Title Against Dijakovic Before Receiving A Message From Karrion Kross

WWE NXT North American Champion & WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee opened this week’s show by thanking the WWE Universe for the support. He then called out his friend Dominik Dijakovic and revealed that he considers Dijakovic his biggest rival. He then challenged Dijakovic to a title match which the NXT superstar accepted. The two delivered a TakeOver-quality match filled with incredible moments. In the end, Keith Lee retained his title but was confronted by Scarlett who delivered a message from Karrion Kross.

According to various reports, Keith Lee will soon start a feud with the Ultimate Heel and the two will end up facing each other for the titles at an upcoming PPV. Fans are speculating that Keith Lee will defeat Karrion Kross in the future and go on to start feuds with other A-list superstars. Some also claim that Tommaso Ciampa could return and go after Keith Lee’s title.

WWE NXT results: Keith Lee defeats Dominik Dijakovic, retains his titles

The two powerhouses started the match by hitting each other with some vicious chops. The challenger soon found an opening and tried to take down Keith Lee, but the champion executed a rolling senton off the second rope. Dominik Dijakovic soon recovered and grounded the champion with a big Blockbuster which earned him two counts. He then tried to deliver a frog splash, but Keith Lee caught him mid-air and slammed him onto the mat. Keith Lee then executed the Big Bang Catastrophe to win the match and retain his titles.

WWE NXT results: Scarlett confronts Keith Lee on behalf of Karrion Kross

Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic hugged afterwards and celebrated Lee’s huge win. Right then, the lights went out and Scarlett walked down the ramp. She entered the ring and placed the shattered remains of the hourglass which Keith Lee broke while feuding with Adam Cole. Karrion Kross’ iconic ‘Tick-Tock’ music hit to end the segment. Later, Dominik Dijakovic confronted Karrion Kross but ended up getting attacked by the monstrous heel. After the show, WWE announced that Karrion Kross will face Dominik Dijakovic on the next WWE NXT episode.

