WWE Superstars Were Instructed To Avoid Taking Photos Of COVID-19 Testing: Reports

A WWE developmental talent testing positive for coronavirus has pushed the company and its personnel into unchartered territory. Despite the pandemic, WWE continued with its weekly programmes as it shifted all shows to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and began hosting them in empty arenas. Earlier this week, news broke that a development talent, who was present in the crowd during the tapings on June 9, tested positive for COVID-19. WWE subsequently halted production and tested all on-screen talents, backstage personnel, staff and crew for the virus.

Also Read | WWE coronavirus testing: One of WWE Superstars Has Tested Positive For COVID-19 At Performance Center

WWE coronavirus testing: WWE superstars instructed to not take photos of testing

According to Wrestling Inc, all people present at the Performance Center for the testing were told not to take photos of the testing or of the people during the testing period. As per the report, WWE wanted to avoid any situation that hinted the possibility of an outbreak within the company. WWE superstars were reportedly instructed to not to post any pictures from the testing day to social media.

However, it remains unknown when WWE made those instructions as WWE superstars MVP and Mojo Rawley uploaded snippets of their testing to social media. At the time of writing, both the posts are still up on their respective social media handles.

MVP took to Instagram to let his fans know that he had tested negative for coronavirus.

Also Read | WWE Superstars To Be Tested After A Developmental Talent Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Meanwhile, Mojo Rawley shared the video of his nose swab test with his fans on Twitter.

Precautionary #COVID19 testing! Gotta make sure we’re healthy and safe to entertain the globe every week!



I’m telling you, this test is really not bad at all! No pain, just a weird feeling! So don’t hesitate in case you need to take your test! #StaySafe #StayHYPED pic.twitter.com/sx3ib3f5yB — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) June 16, 2020

It remains unknown if the company will take action against the WWE superstars for apparently going against the company's wishes. Mojo Rawley has not had a prominent role on television since WrestleMania 36 where he lost the 24/7 title to Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski. As for MVP, the 46-year-old is currently serving as the manager of Bobby Lashley, who was recently involved in a feud for the WWE Championship with Drew McIntyre.

Also Read | WWE Superstars Vexed, Demand 'long Vacations' Like Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn Get: Report

WWE coronavirus testing

After testing the entire roster and the staff members, reports suggest WWE plans to resume the production of their weekly shows, which were temporarily suspended. Some reports also suggest that many WWE superstars are concerned about their health as the current atmosphere within the Performance Center is noted to be "chaotic" since the talent tested positive for the virus.

Also Read | WWE coronavirus testing: WWE Superstars Fret As Developmental Talent Tests Positive

(Image Credits: MVP Instagram, Mojo Rawley Twitter)