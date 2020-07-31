Kurt Angle Picks The Rock As "the Best Athlete I Ever Got In The Ring With”

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently did a Q&A session on Facebook where he was seen praising his former WWE colleague Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. When asked which is his favourite match against The Rock, Kurt Angle said that he loved working with The Great One at No Mercy 2000. He stated that the match is still on his mind as one of his best since it received a good response, plus he ended up becoming the WWE Champion. He also claimed that The Rock is the “best athlete” he ever worked with inside the ring.

“Obviously, when I beat him for the world title in 2000. Dwayne was easily the best athlete I ever got in the ring with. He sold like a mother f*****, too. Loved working with him.”

Later in the Q&A session, Kurt Angle said that his Royal Rumble 2003 match against Chris Benoit shaped his in-ring character and made him a household name. He said something ‘clicked’ during the match and he was able to show the WWE Universe how good he was in the ring. “The match with Benoit at Royal Rumble 2003 put me on the map as the best wrestler in the biz at that time. That’s when things clicked and I proved how good I was. It took about 4 years to get to that level and I never looked back,” Kurt Angle added.

No Mercy 2000: Kurt Angle defeats The Rock in a No Disqualification title match

The Rock dominated most of the match, but an interruption form Stephanie McMahon allowed Kurt Angle to take over. When it looked like The Rock was gaining momentum, Kurt Angle attacked him with the WWF Championship belt, which injured both of them. The Rock soon recovered and hit Angle with a Spinebuster. As he tried to deliver a Rock Bottom, Stephanie McMahon interrupted. However, The Rock hit McMahon with the Rock Bottom and took her out of the match.

Kurt Angle tried to take advantage of the distraction, but Rikishi appeared and attacked Kurt Angle. After getting punished by both Rock and Rikishi, Kurt Angle recovered and took out Rikishi with an Angle Slam. He then focused on The Rock and trapped him in an Angle Lock. When The Rock Broke free, Kurt Angle delivered an Angle Slam to win the match and became the new WWF Champion.

Image Source: WWE.com