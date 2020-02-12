Matt Riddle Vows To Sentence Brock Lesnar To Another Retirement In Latest WWE Promo

Despite the supposed backstage confrontation at the Royal Rumble event and all the heat surrounding Matt Riddle’s callout of Brock Lesnar, it doesn’t seem like the NXT star is looking to back down from issuing repeated challenges to the WWE champion. 'The King of Bros' is at it again and has publicly vowed to be the one to ultimately conquer the 'Beast Incarnate', Brock Lesnar.

Also Read | Brock Lesnar Allegedly Reveals Reason Behind Never Working With NXT Star Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle issues ultimatum to Brock Lesnar

During NXT’s live event this weekend, Matt Riddle grabbed a microphone after the night’s main event and passionately stated during the promo that he has never stopped and always kept training knowing that the dream was right there in front of him. He added that it’s just the beginning for him. Matt continued to add that it all started 12 years ago for him and that he will still be going 12 years from now. He then guaranteed the Las Vegas crowd that he will the main reason for Brock Lesnar to retire. Watch Matt Riddle’s NXT Las Vegas promo here.

During an NXT Live event in Las Vegas, Matt Riddle guaranteed that he will retire Brock Lesnar.#WWENXT #NXTLasVegas pic.twitter.com/huqWzAyq5E — Chris Toplack (@christoplack) February 9, 2020

Also Read | Vince McMahon Wanted To 'send A Message' With Matt Riddle’s Quick Royal Rumble Elimination

Matt Riddle vs Brock Lesnar: Will the fight happen?

As noted earlier, Brock Lesnar reportedly did not take kindly to being mentioned on social media by the NXT star while telling Riddle that he was never going to work with him. Matt Riddle's latest callout raises doubts if this could, in fact, be a move made by the WWE top brass to set up a feud between the two fighters. However, whatever happens between Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle, it is safe to assume that the fight would not happen anytime soon as Brock Lesnar is set to take on Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36.

Also Read | Edge Forced To Break Script During Royal Rumble Due To AJ Style's Injury: WWE Rumours

Also Read | WWE Rumours: Cain Velasquez Can Make His WWE Return In Royal Rumble, May Face Brock Lesnar

Image credits: Instagram | Paul Heyman & Matt Riddle