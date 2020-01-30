Andrade Posts A Motivational Message After His Suspension For Violating WWE's Policy

Andrade, the current WWE United States Champion, has been suspended for 30 days for violating WWE's wellness policy. Now, the champion has commented for the first time since his suspension became public. In his first public comment since the fiasco, Andrade posted a motivational quote on Instagram.

In his quote, Andrade spoke about remembering where he came from and never quitting when things get tough. The Instagram post was geotagged from Gomez Palacio in Durango, Mexico. It is Andrade’s birthplace. Andrade posted a picture of a young boy (believed to be himself) along with the caption.

Andrade posts a motivational message

Andrade won the United States Championship title in December 2020. At the Royal Rumble, he defeated Humberto Carrillo and retained his title. However, the next day on RAW, he lost to Humberto Carrillo via disqualification. There was an interference from Zelina Vega. Vega’s interference led Carrillo to use a Hammerlock DDT to send Andrade flying into an exposed concrete floor.

Despite the loss, Paul Heyman (WWE RAW Executive Director) decided to not take away the title from Andrade. According to Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, Heyman did not think Carrillo was ready to become the United States Champion. It is also believed that Monday Night RAW results were scripted to allow Andrade to serve his suspension. While the champion may have experienced a temporary setback on the professional front, he is flying high on the personal front after his engagement to Charlotte Flair. The WWE Diva won the Royal Rumble on Sunday.

