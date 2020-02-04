Rey Mysterio Reveals Which WWE Superstar Is The Next 'Rey Mysterio’

Rey Mysterio has been working for WWE for years and has teased his retirement many times. However, while taking to BT Sport, the masked luchador confirmed that he is not thinking of slowing down anytime soon. When asked about how it’s like working with the new generation of superstars, Rey Mysterio praised former NXT Champion Ricochet and said that he can be ‘the next Rey Mysterio’.

Also Read l Why is WWE RAW Champion Becky Lynch called 'The Man' in the WWE Universe?

Rey Mysterio said that Ricochet is the only wrestler who has impressed him in recent times. He revealed that he loves working with Ricochet and is impressed by his incredible stunts. Rey Mysterio said that he loves giving advice to Ricochet as the former NXT Champion loves to learn. He added that all the superstars from Ricochet’s generation are perfectionists and he loves watching them perform. He said that when wrestlers like Ricochet come to him and ask for advice, he feels that he has achieved something in WWE.

“He was one of the guys that really stood out to me, and he's been doing incredible. I personally feel he's the next Rey Mysterio," said Rey Mysterio.

Also Read l MVP calls time on career after WWE RAW fight against Rey Mysterio

WWE: Rey Mysterio’s recent appearance

On the November 25, 2019 episode of WWE RAW, Rey Mysterio defeated Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre and Ricochet in a fatal four-way match to become the No.1 contender for the United States Championship. He defeated AJ Styles and became the new United States Champion. After that, Rey Mysterio once again defeated AJ Styles to retain his newly won title.

On December 26, 2019, Rey Mysterio lost the United States title to Andrade. Since then, he started a storyline with Andrade which is going on until now. Rey Mysterio can soon join Kevin Owens and start a new storyline with Seth Rollins and The AOP.

Also Read l WWE News: After Edge, Paige hints at WWE comeback in latest Instagram post

Also Read l WWE news: Vince McMahon has been accused of throwing almonds at WWE writers