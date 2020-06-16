Rey Mysterio’s Son Dominick Makes Surprise Appearance On WWE RAW, Attacks Seth Rollins

Last week, Seth Rollins asked Rey Mysterio to appear on WWE RAW with his son Dominick and announce his retirement. Though Rey Mysterio didn’t arrive at the WWE Performance Center, Dominick made a surprise appearance on this week’s WWE RAW to attack Seth Rollins. Dominick had vowed to take revenge for his father from Rollins and delivered on that promise this week. However, fans are speculating that Dominick is just getting started and will deliver more pain to Seth Rollins and his team in the future.

Rey Mysterio said in an interview that he wants to work with Dominick in WWE, and in the coming weeks, that could go through. There are rumours that Dominick will team up with his father Rey Mysterio at WWE SummerSlam to take down The Monday Night Messiah and his team. Though Dominick has featured in several WWE storylines, this would the first time he will be wrestling alongside his father at a major WWE event. Fans have been supporting the Seth Rollins vs Rey Mysterio feud from the start and the addition of Dominick could see a new facet to the showdown.

WWE RAW Results: Rey Mysterio’s son Dominick attacks Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins entered the ring this week on RAW and talked about the advice he gave to Rey Mysterio and Dominick last week. Rey Mysterio interrupted Rollins by appearing on the screen. The Master of 619 said that he didn't know his son was on his way to the Performance Center until it was too late. Rey Mysterio warned Seth Rollins not to hurt his son and leave him alone. In reply, Seth Rollins said that he wants to help Dominik, not hurt him. He said if Dominik wants to be part of the problem, he will be sacrificed.

In frustration, Rey Mysterio threatened Seth Rollins and claimed that he will “end” the former champion if he hurts his son. As Rollins was on his knees talking to Rey Mysterio, Dominick appeared from behind and attacked him. He threw The Messiah into the steel steps before Murphy and Austin Theory ran to the ring. The young Mysterio avoided the two and ran out of the ring.

