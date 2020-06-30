Seth Rollins Vows To 'end' Rey Mysterio, Stomps Humberto Carrillo On Steel Steps

After getting attacked by Rey Mysterio and his team last week, Seth Rollins appeared on this week’s WWE RAW to hype up his ongoing feud. Seth Rollins vowed to “end” Rey Mysterio before the Master of 619 appeared on the screen and promised to “sacrifice” Seth Rollins instead. Seth Rollins later teamed up with his follower Murphy to take on Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo. Seth Rollins sent a message to Rey Mysterio by forcing Humberto Carrillo to wear Rey Mysterio’s mask before stomping him on the steel steps.

The overall story between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio has been engaging to a degree, but the involvement of Rey Mysterio’s son Dominik is seemingly what is running the show. According to various reports, at the Extreme Rules PPV, Seth Rollins could “sacrifice” Rey Mysterio, which will lead to Dominik’s return. Dominik could start a revenge feud with The Monday Night Messiah which will end at SummerSlam where Dominik will defeat Rollins.

WWE RAW results: Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio exchange messages

Right before his match against Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo, Seth Rollins appeared in the ring to “deliver the most important message yet”. Seth Rollins picked up the mic and slammed the Legendary Luchador for 'not seeing things clearly’. Seth Rollins then begged Rey Mysterio to forgive him for what he was going to do to him in the future. "As fate would have it, Rey Mysterio, you are meant to be a sacrifice for the greater good of Monday Night RAW," said Seth Rollins. He then promised to tear Rey Mysterio apart for attacking him last week.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio interrupted Seth Rollins by appearing on the screen. Mysterio asked for Dominik's forgiveness for what he would do to The Monday Night Messiah. Dominik accepted the apology and promised Rollins would pay. In reply, Seth Rollins called The Master of the 619 a 'coward' who will see his end soon. After Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo entered the ring, The Messiah questioned why they are fighting for Rey Mysterio. Black called Rollins evil and said they are helping the righteous.

WWE RAW results: Seth Rollins and Murphy defeat Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo

The match began as Seth Rollins tried to take control, but Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo worked together to take him down. However, Murphy turned the tide and started punishing Humberto Carrillo. He delivered a diving high knee strike combination to Carrillo before Rollins hit him with the Stomp to win the match. After the match, Black saved Carrillo from losing an eye, but The Messiah hit the Mexican Superstar with the Stomp on the steel steps.

Image Courtesy: WWE.com