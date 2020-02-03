WWE Legends John Cena And Ric Flair Appear In Super Bowl LIV Commercial: Watch

John Cena and Ric Flair are two of the greatest WWE superstars to have ever stepped inside the ring. No wonder, no one could ever touch the WWE championship 16 times other than John Cena and Ric Flair. They have a lot of things in common but something unconventional yet exciting happened, when the 16-times WWE champions got featured in an advertisement at the Super Bowl together. It was quite thrilling for WWE fans to watch.

WWE: John Cena and Ric Flair embrace the Super Bowl crowd

Apart from John Cena and Ric Flair, WWE superstar Dwayne Johnson also made a mark at the recent Super Bowl event. ‘The Rock’ was part of the promo for the official introduction of the Super Bowl 2020. No wonder, wrestling fans were thrilled to see their favourite WWE superstars at the NFL event. However, John Cena and Ric Flair stunned the entire world by featuring together in an advertisement for Sabra Hummus on Sunday Night. Sabra Hummus posted the video in their official Twitter handle. Take a look at the video. A lot of other celebrities also played an important role in the advertisement other than John Cena and Ric Flair.

Jimmy Fallon also did his first-ever commercial for Super Bowl and the television anchor was thrilled to do so. Fallon posted a video from his official Twitter handle where he acknowledged John Cena and Usain Bolt for their immense contributions. Take a look at the video.

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)