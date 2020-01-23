Sasha Banks Reveals How She Considers WWE Chief Vince McMahon As Her Favourite Person

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has his share of haters. On the other hand, some people will sacrifice the world for him. One such person is former WWE Women’s Tag Team champion - Sasha Banks. The diva recently tweeted how the WWE boss was her favourite person in the world.

I’ve met so many amazing people thanks to @wwe but my favorite person I’ve ever met is @VinceMcMahon #ThankYouVince #Blessed — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) January 22, 2020

Sasha Banks like Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon has made quite a name for himself for being a ruthless businessman with an eye on the ratings. But over time, there have also been stories of his kindness and good nature. It seems Banks, who has been at odds with the WWE boss in the past, has experienced some of that goodwill.

Last year, the former tag team champion was so upset after losing her title that she contemplated leaving the company. She stayed off TV for months. Though there were rumours that her negotiations with WWE were productive, the wrestler herself fueled speculations that she was contemplating moving on from WWE.

However, The Boss returned following the 2019 SummerSlam. She changed her hair colour, announcing her heel turn. She even attacked Natalya and Becky Lynch. Since then, Sasha Banks has been on a high. She will be wrestling in Sunday’s Royal Rumble match. The Boss will be hoping that the outcome of the match will get her a match in WrestleMania against either the RAW or SmackDown’s Women's Champion. Interestingly, SmackDown Women's Champion is her best friend - Bayley.

