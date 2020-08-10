Sasha Banks Threatens To End Asuka's Career After Asuka Vs Bayley Fight For RAW Confirmed

Asuka appeared on this week’s WWE RAW and slammed the Golden Role Models for attacking Kairi Sane last week and costing her the WWE RAW Women’s Championship. She then challenged Sasha Banks to a title match at WWE SummerSlam 2020 before vowing to destroy the two women’s champions. Sasha Banks accepted Asuka's challenge, but only if she can beat Bayley in a non-title match next week.

After the match was made official, Sasha Banks took to Twitter and hyped up the upcoming Asuka vs Bayley match. She claimed that The Role Model would retire The Empress of Tomorrow, just like she made Asuka's former tag partner Kairi Sane suffer.

"I know you miss your friend Kairi Sane. Dont worry, cause next week Bayley is gonna retire you too, and since I'm rich Money-mouth face I'll use some of my pocket change to fly you back to Japan so you can cry together," Sasha Banks wrote.

Also Read l Sasha Banks defeats Asuka, becomes the new WWE RAW Women’s Champion

I know you miss your friend @KairiSaneWWE Dont worry, cause next week @itsBayleyWWE is gonna retire you too, and since I’m rich rich🤑 I’ll use some of my pocket change to fly you back to Japan so you can cry together @WWEAsuka 😂 #WWERaw #2BeltzBanks #Bayley3Brands pic.twitter.com/oBuYIKUVjl — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) August 4, 2020

Also Read l Stephanie McMahon says Sasha Banks is NOT rightful Champion, announces Asuka vs Banks 2

However, in reality, Bayley never made Kairi Sane retire. Sane was written off WWE as her contract expired and she was moving back to Japan to live with her husband. “I was able to accomplish so much in the last three years, but it wasn’t because of my ability or my strength. It was because of all of the constant, warm support from the fans. I am so thankful I could meet you all. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” wrote Sane, while bidding goodbye to the WWE Universe.

My time in the NXT & WWE locker rooms was incredible. Everyone was kind, funny, & talented, so every day was full of happiness. Also, I was saved by the supportive staff behind the scenes. I will forever love & respect all these professionals I had the pleasure of working with.🍀 — KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) July 28, 2020

Also Read l WWE News: Banks vs Asuka RAW Women’s Championship contest sees controversial end

Asuka vs Bayley: What could happen on next week’s WWE RAW

According to various reports, there’s a high chance that Asuka would defeat Bayley on WWE RAW on Monday night. She would then go on to face Sasha Banks for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2020. Fans speculate that Asuka would win back her WWE RAW Women’s title at the biggest summer event, ending the Sasha Banks vs Asuka feud. Many claim that at SummerSlam, WWE will begin the much-awaited Sasha Banks vs Bayley feud which will end at next year’s WrestleMania.

Also Read l WWE News: Brie, Nikki reveal they could come out of retirement to face Sasha Banks, Bayley

Image Source: WWE.com