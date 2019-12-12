John Morrison Lauds Seth Rollins For His Longevity, Criticises Him For Not Being Original

On WWE’s recently held The Bump episode, Seth Rollins was an invisible guest. John Morrison, who was on the show following his return to WWE after an eight-year hiatus, praised Plethe Beast Slayer’s longevity on the show.

A few years ago, Seth Rollins had called out John Morrison for all the things he was not able to achieve on WWE. On The Bump, Morrison addressed those taunts as well. Referring to Rollins, John Morrison said that it was easy to say anything and pretend to be a tough guy on social media.

Morrison was brutally honest in his opinion of Seth Rollins. He said that the WWE Star lacked in originality. John Morrison was referring to Seth Rollins calling himself a wrestling great. The Guru of Greatness said that all the past champions like Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, CM Punk, Curt Henning and Chris Jericho have proclaimed themselves to be great. He added that Seth Rollins did the same thing and there was no originality.

John Morrison making fun of Seth Rollins

Morrison made fun of Rollins and said that the latter has been drinking a lot of kool-aid recently. He was attributing the former Universal Champion’s exaggerated sense of accomplishment to the latter drinking a lot of kool-aid. Morrison also talked about other WWE stars including WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Morrison said that he liked Nakamura’s controlled chaos style during a match, but claimed that the champion must be a Morrison fan as he used the German Suplex (Morrison’s favourite impact move for years). He also called out Sami Zayn. He said that the wrestler was just a glorified manager hanging onto Nakamura’s coattails. Morrison also praised Ricochet and called him a superhero inside the ring.

Morrison has been away from WWE for eight years. During his time away, Morrison has wrestled champions like Keith Lee, Kevin Owens, Shelton Benjamin, Ricochet and Dominik Dijakovic in various events including Impact Wrestling, Lucha Underground and AAA. Commenting on his time away, Morrison said that he had only meant to stay away for a year while he explored other opportunities and make some movies. He said that he didn’t realise when a year turned into eight. He said that he had so much fun doing different things that he did not realise time had passed by. But eventually, Morrison wanted to return to WWE.

