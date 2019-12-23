WWE RAW: Seth Rollins To Face Rey Mysterio For United States Championship

After the No.1 Contender Gauntlet Match ended in a no-contest, Seth Rollins and the AOP went on to punish the current United States Champion Rey Mysterio in last week’s WWE RAW. After the events, WWE officials announced that the Masked Luchador will face Seth Rollins in a singles match for the US title. The match between the two is scheduled to take place in the upcoming episode of RAW.

Fans believe that Kevin Owens can make his way to the ring to confront Seth Rollins and The AOP after the trio brutalised the former WWE Champion a few weeks ago. Some also say that the Beastslayer can win the United States Championship. Kevin Owens can challenge Rollins for a title match at WWE Royal Rumble. Rey Mysterio, on the other hand, is expected to be a part of a new storyline which also includes Humberto Carrillo and Andrade.

WWE RAW: Seth Rollins punishes Rey Mysterio

The Andrade punished Humberto Carrillo in the No. 1 Contender Gauntlet Match. Rey Mysterio came in to check on his friend. As he was helping Carrillo, Seth Rollins and The AOP came in and attacked the Masked Luchador. The Beastslayer used the same pipe to punish Rey Mysterio, which Mysterio had given to Kevin Owens. The former WWE Universal Champion then passed the pipe to Akam and Rezar, who punished the United States Champion even more.

When the trio was about to leave the ring, Seth Rollins saw The Master of the 619 get up and he hit him with a Stomp. After the break, Seth Rollins issued a formal challenge to Rey Mysterio for the WWE United States Championship. A few hours later, Rey Mysterio agreed to the challenge.

