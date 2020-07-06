Shayna Baszler Clashing With Vince McMahon? Superstar Pulled Off TV, Future In Doubt

Former martial artist and current WWE star Shayna Baszler is arguably one of the most skilled wrestlers on WWE's women's roster. Though she has spent just three years in WWE, Shayna Baszler has already positioned herself as one of the A-listed superstars in the promotion. However, not everyone seems to be pleased with Shayna Baszler’s in-ring fighting abilities. According to reports, WWE CEO Vince McMahon did not approve of Shayna Bazler’s MMA fighting style inside the WWE ring which ultimately saw her on the outs after her last victory against Natalya on RAW.

WWE News: Vince McMahon unhappy with Shayna Baszler for using MMA techniques

As per Wrestling News, Vince McMahon did not want Shayna Baszler to apply her MMA fighting style inside the WWE ring and decided to curb her appearances after victory over Natalya this week. It is also rumoured that Vince McMahon has strictly ordered his employees to avoid using MMA techniques in his promotion. Although Shayna Baszler was a talented martial artist before coming down to WWE, her MMA abilities have proven to be a hindrance in WWE.

Before switching to WWE, Shayna Baszler was a reputed martial artist and had trained under eminent UFC superstars like Ronda Rousey and Josh Barnett. The 39-year-old WWE star was also a contender in UFC but failed to draw a single win from the four bouts she competed in. Finally, Shayna Baszler parted ways with MMA with a professional record of 15-11 and joined hands with WWE in 2017.

After debuting in WWE, Shayna Baszler had a fairytale ride in the NXT division. Shayna Baszler spent 549 days as the WWE NXT champion during her two title reigns. Her inception into the main roster had an equal impact as Shayna Baszler went on to feud with some of the eminent women’s wrestlers off all-time in WWE. However, it seems that ‘The Queen of Spades’ will have to give up on her MMA fighting styles to make it big inside the WWE ring. Her initial momentum was disrupted after she was booked to lose several high-profile contests.

Image courtesy: WWE.com