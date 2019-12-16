WWE Rumours: Sin Cara Could Be In Serious Trouble After AAA Appearance

Former WWE wrestler Sin Cara may be in trouble with the company for violating his 90-day non-compete clause with them. The WWE had released Sin Cara last week, and the non-compete clause is part of the standard WWE release agreement. However, just days after being released, the wrestler appeared in AAA Guerra de Titanes as Sin Cara – a name that was given to him on WWE. He also wore the Sin Cara mask. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Sin Cara was not cleared to use the name. Even AAA did not have a deal worked out with WWE.

As of today I have been granted my release from WWE.

Thank you WWE Universe it has been an amazing adventure. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/JLUJoJPBmR — Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) December 8, 2019

WWE news: Sin Cara breaches rules

On the radio show, Meltzer said that there was no deal worked out with WWE for the wrestler to continue using the name - Sin Cara. He confirmed that the wrestler had a 90-day non-compete clause, so it would be interesting to see what happens next.

Sin Cara’s breach of the non-compete clause comes just a day after Meltzer had opined that the wrestler would be out of his mind to be using the name Sin Cara that is trademarked by WWE.

WWE news: Watch Sin Cara's match with WWE

Meltzer said that he believed that WWE’s trademark might be in effect only in the US and so, the wrestler was free to use it in Mexico. However, this does not release Sin Cara from his 90-day non-compete clause which is active worldwide.

Meltzer said that he did not know if Sin Cara had WWE's blessing or if the wrestler thought that since he was in Mexico, he could get away with it. He added that even if the wrestler gets away with the use of the name, he is in breach of the non-compete clause. He added that WWE does not take trademark and contract violations lightly.

