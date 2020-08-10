Stephanie McMahon Announces ‘Battle Royal’ To Find Bayley’s Opponent For SummerSlam

Stephanie McMahon appeared on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown to announce that WWE will hold a ‘Battle Royal’ to find Bayley's opponent for WWE SummerSlam 2020. The Battle Royal will be a Triple-Brand Battle Royal, meaning female superstars from all three WWE brands (RAW, SmackDown and NXT) will participate. The Battle Royal will take place on this week’s SmackDown and fans are backing Shayna Baszler to win the match. However, some believe that Rhea Ripley, Bianca Blair or Lacey Evans could also become the number one contender for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.

WWE SmackDown: Stephanie McMahon announces a ‘Triple-Brand Battle Royal’

On last week’s show, RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley were told to appear in the ring to talk to WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon. When the two made their way into the ring, Stephanie McMahon slammed them for cheating during the RAW Women’s Championship match and attacking Kairi Sane. Frustrated, Stephanie McMahon announced a Triple-Brand Battle Royal for next week’s SmackDown, with the winner getting a chance to face Bayley for the title at SummerSlam. She added that Sasha Banks will defend her RAW title at WWE SummerSlam 2020 if Asuka defeats Bayley on this week’s RAW.

Bayley vs Asuka feud continues

On last week’s RAW, Asuka appeared in the ring and slammed the Golden Role Models for attacking Kairi Sane during the WWE RAW Women’s Championship match between her and Sasha Banks. She claimed that the two caused her to lose the WWE RAW title before asking Sasha Banks for a rematch. Sasha Banks then appeared and accepted Asuka's challenge, but only if she can beat Bayley in a non-title match next week. After the match was made official, Sasha Banks took to Twitter and hyped up the upcoming Asuka vs Bayley match. She claimed that The Role Model will retire The Empress of Tomorrow on RAW.

"I know you miss your friend Kairi Sane. Dont worry, cause next week Bayley is gonna retire you too, and since I'm rich Money-mouth face I'll use some of my pocket change to fly you back to Japan so you can cry together," Sasha Banks wrote.

Image Source: WWE.com