When The Undertaker Defeated His Impostor To Win At The ‘scary’ 1994 SummerSlam

In his 30-year-long wrestling career, The Undertaker has worked in a string of bizarre matches and his WWE SummerSlam 1994 performance is one such case in point. At the iconic PPV, The Undertaker defeated an impostor of himself in under 10 minutes. While today’s fans might struggle to grasp that concept, the audience of the 1990s loved the storyline between The Undertaker and his impostor. The feud also gave a huge bump to Undertaker’s mystical character who had just returned from a long break.

Also Read l WWE SummerSlam 2020: 2 more matches announced, including Seth Rollins vs Dominik

WWE SummerSlam 1994: How the Undertaker vs Undertaker feud began

After losing to Yokozuna at Royal Rumble 1994, The Undertaker went on a long break. After several months, WWE (then WWF) foreshadowed his return by airing videos of people who claimed to have seen The Dead-Man. Eventually, Ted DiBiase appeared in the ring with The Undertaker and claimed that he should be praised for bringing back The Phenom. However, The Undertaker’s manager Paul Bearer confronted DiBiase and informed him that his Undertaker is an impostor. This started the Undertaker vs Undertaker feud, which led to a match between the real Undertaker and imposter Undertaker at WWE SummerSlam 1994.

Also Read l WWE SummerSlam 2020: 2 major championship matches announced, including McIntyre vs Orton

WWE SummerSlam 1994: The Undertaker makes a memorable return

After Ted DiBiase entered the ring with his Undertaker, Paul Bearer made his way to the ring with a casket. Bearer then reached inside the casket and pulled out an urn. As he opened up the urn, the lights started flickering and Bearer's Undertaker appeared and stood right in front of DiBiase's Undertaker. Both wrestlers had the same look and were wearing identical costumes, but Bearer's Undertaker was wearing purple gloves, while DiBiase's wore grey.

Also Read l WWE News: Orton attacks McIntyre, challenges him to a title match at SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam 1994: The Undertaker defeats his impostor

The match began as the real Undertaker kicked his opponent out of the ring. DiBiase then tried to attack Bearer, but his Undertaker stopped him and delivered an arm twist ropewalk chop. DiBiase's Undertaker then recovered and delivered a chokeslam followed by a Tombstone Piledriver to Bearer's Undertaker. However, as he tried to deliver another Tombstone Piledriver, the real Dead-Man reversed it and performed the move. He then hit the imposter with two more Tombstone Piledrivers before getting the pinfall victory. After the match, a hooded group appeared in the ring and put DiBiase's Undertaker in the casket, taking the casket away.

Also Read l WWE News: WWE on FOX teases John Cena’s retirement at SummerSlam PPV

Image Source: WWE.com