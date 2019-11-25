Throwback: When Triple H Broke His On-screen Character And Became Emotional In The Ring

Triple H has been arguably the biggest as well as the best heels of the WWE in the Attitude Era as well as the Ruthless Aggression Era. Be it the 'Reign of Terror', the leader of Evolution, he has portrayed all those negative roles with perfection. During the beginning of the Ruthless Aggression Era, when Smackdown had top-class performers like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Chris Benoit, Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio, etc. Raw was all about Triple H and only Triple H. Despite being a heel, there was an instance where 'The Game' had no hesitation in breaking the character.

READ: Throwback: Kane renewed his rivalry against the Undertaker at Survivor Series 2003

When Triple H broke his on-screen character

This happened on the November 18, 2005, edition of Smackdown that had taken place in Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota. It was a special episode that was telecast to pay tribute to the iconic superstar Eddie Guerrero after his untimely demise. In the main event, HHH faced Chris Benoit. Both 'Hunter' and Benoit had faced each other on numerous occasions. In fact, the two had feuded over the World Heavyweight Championship the previous year but this time, even though it was just a normal one-on-one match, the occasion was a big one as Benoit was wrestling his very first match after losing his dear friend Guerrero. In a high-octane contest, both the superstars gave their best. In the end, the 'Cerebral Assasin' went for the pedigree but Benoit countered it into his submission move 'Crippler Crossface' and rolled him up to pick up a victory. The kind of heel that Triple H used to be back in those days, he would have attacked his opponents with the sledgehammer after the end of the match but it did not happen last night.

After the match, the 'King of Kings' broke his character when he went towards the 'Rabid Wolverine', exchanged a handshake and shared a hug with him as they cried together. In the end, HHH pointed both his index fingers up in the air to indicate that the match was dedicated to Eddie Guerrero and he exited the ring.

Watch the video of Triple H breaking his character.

READ: Randy Orton registers a hat-trick of wins at Survivor Series as the sole survivor

Triple H pays his last respects to Eddie Guerrero

After Eddie Guerrero's untimely demise, most of his co-workers and good friends came forward to pay their last respects and HHH was one among them.

''Eddie was an amazing guy. From a professional standpoint, I will always remember Eddie being one of the best. Technically in the ring, he was incredible but can do anything I mean anything. He can make you laugh one minute and can make you cry the next and can make you mad at him. He could run through any emotion he wanted to. The look in his eyes and the smirk on his face, he was just a phenomenal talent in every way. Personally, Eddie to me will always be remembered as an inspiration. Eddie had succeeded in life where so many others would have failed'', said Triple H.

READ: WWE: The Undertaker opens up about losing WrestleMania streak against Brock Lesnar

READ: Survivor Series 2019: Randy Orton stuns fans with multiple RKOs in Elimination match