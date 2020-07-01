Undertaker Once Started Dancing In A Restaurant When He Heard 'Kung Fu Fighting': D-Von

In ‘The Last Ride’ documentary, The Undertaker himself admitted that he tried to stay in his in-ring character even while interacting with fans. However, former Tag-Team Champion and Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley recently shared an interesting story on his podcast involving The Undertaker. D-Von Dudley recalled that The Undertaker once broke his character and started dancing inside a restaurant when he heard the song, 'Kung Fu Fighting' from the movie, Kung Fu Panda.

D-Von Dudley reveals The Undertaker once started dancing inside a restaurant

While talking about WrestleMania 18, D-Von Dudley remembered the time he and his ex-wife went out to eat with Undertaker and his ex-wife Sara at Planet Hollywood in Toronto. D-Von Dudley said that while he was talking to The Undertaker, the song 'Kung Fu Fighting' started playing and it grabbed The Phenom’s attention. He recalled that The Undertaker stopped talking and instantly got up. Initially, D-Von Dudley thought that he had said something to offend The Undertaker, but that was not the case. All of a sudden The Undertaker began to groove to the song. “We were just like, 'what the hell?' He goes, 'Yeah, I love that song,’” Dudley recalled.

“I look at my ex-wife like, 'did I say something wrong? What the hell?' I looked at Sara and said, 'I might have messed up.' All of sudden, when that part came on, 'everybody was kung fu fighting', he just stood up in front of the whole restaurant and started dancing,” said D-Von Dudley.

D-Von Dudley’s illustrious pro-wrestling career

In the 90s, D-Von Dudley created “The Dudley Boyz” with his tag-team partner Bubba Ray. The two worked as The Dudley Boyz in many promotions including WWE, TNA and others. The pair worked in WWE from 1999 to 2005 and from 2015 to 2016. In between (from 2005 to 2014), D-Von Dudley and Bubba Ray worked for TNA and other promotions. The Dudley Boyz were one of the most successful tag teams in the history of professional wrestling, recognised by TNA as 23-time World Tag Team Champions, and were the first tag team to be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame. Both D-Von Dudley and Bubba Ray were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

Image Source: WWE.com