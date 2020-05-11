Undertaker Talks About His WrestleMania 33 Match Against Reigns, Claims He Was "disgusted"

When it comes to longevity in the WWE, few wrestlers can compete with The Undertaker. In his 30-year long WWE career, The Undertaker has produced some incredible matches, and his 21-year win streak at WrestleMania has achieved cult status in WWE and is one that is unlikely to be broken anytime soon. Brock Lesnar broke The Undertaker’s 21-year win streak at WrestleMania 30, which shocked the WWE universe. After that, WWE began teasing Undertaker’s retirement. When it was announced that The Undertaker would face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, fans believed that they would be seeing The Dead Man perform one last time.

According to many, it was supposed to be The Undertaker’s last match, but plans were changed after the match was disliked by both fans and critics. The match had many botches and was universally panned by everyone. Many said that The Undertaker was not in shape to fight Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 and the match took a serious toll on his body.

The Undertaker talks about facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33

Recently, The Undertaker agreed with the claims and said that it was a low point for him. While promoting his ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’ documentary series on ESPN, The Undertaker said that he was "disgusted" with his WrestleMania 33 fight. He said he got older and slower day-by-day and he was not able to perform to his fullest. He said he was disappointed for Roman Reigns as the fight meant so much for him.

“That was the first time that I watched that match back. I was so disgusted with it that I didn’t want to watch it back. I was so disappointed for Roman Reigns,” said The Undertaker.

After WrestleMania 33 received a negative response, The Undertaker returned to face AJ Styles after three years at WrestleMania 36. The Boneyard Match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker was hailed as the best among all the matches that took place at the PPV and received widespread critical acclaim. Some critics even said that the match will serve as a milestone in professional wrestling. Many say that The Undertaker could soon announce his retirement as he was happy with the result at WrestleMania 36.

