Seth Rollins Turns 34: When Rollins Slayed 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 35

Seth Rollins celebrates his 34th birthday on May 28 and on the occasion of the WWE superstar turning 34, here's a look at one of his greatest achievements in WWE. At WrestleMania 35, Seth Rollins became the new WWE Universal Champion by defeating Brock Lesnar. In doing so, Seth Rollins joined the very short list of WWE superstars to have defeated Brock Lesnar. Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania 35 performance was commended by both, experts and fans. Many also praised the Lesnar vs Rollins storyline and began calling Rollins ‘The Beast Slayer’.

Also Read l Seth Rollins birthday: Seth Rollins net worth, relationship with Becky Lynch and WWE career: WWE News

WrestleMania 35: How the Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins feud began

At Royal Rumble 2019, Seth Rollins won the men's Royal Rumble, earning a world championship match of his choice at WrestleMania. The next night on WWE RAW, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar appeared in the ring with his advocate Paul Heyman. Heyman picked up the mic and said that Seth Rollins will lose at WrestleMania if he decides to fight Brock Lesnar for the Universal title. Heyman then advised Rollins to go after WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, who Heyman claimed Rollins stood a chance against.

Seth Rollins didn’t take too kindly to Paul Heyman’s comments and attacked Brock Lesnar. A brawl erupted and ended when several WWE superstars came in and separated the two. A week later, Seth Rollins chose to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35. After that, Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins began hyping up their much-awaited WrestleMania 35 match.

Also Read l Seth Rollins birthday: Seth Rollins reveals why The Undertaker's character won’t work for today’s audience

WrestleMania 35: Seth Rollins slays The Beast, Brock Lesnar

As soon as the bell rang, a focused and ferocious Brock Lesnar attacked Seth Rollins. He hit Rollins with his knee and delivered an F-5 which took the 2019 Royal Rumble winner down. Brock Lesnar delivered more punishment as he tossed Seth Rollins face-first into the ring apron and tossed him over two announce tables. WWE commentator Corey Graves described Lesnar’s destruction by saying, "The Beast is on an absolute rampage at WrestleMania."

Brock Lesnar then walked in the ring and asked Seth Rollins to enter the squared circle. As soon as Seth Rollins stepped in, Brock Lesnar took him to Suplex City. He then picked up Rollins to deliver an F-5, but Rollins wriggled out and bumped into the referee. A low blow followed and Rollins delivered three straight Stomps to win the Universal Championship and earned the tag, "The Beast Slayer".

Also Read l Seth Rollins birthday: Seth Rollins to host Rey Mysterio's 'retirement ceremony': WWE News

Also Read l Seth Rollins birthday: Seth Rollins breaks silence on assault, claims Rey Mysterio was a 'cathartic sacrifice'