Drew McIntyre Reveals How Indian Star Jinder Mahal Inspires Him, Could Fight For Title

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has received praise from numerous sports entertainment celebrities for his flawless title reign since the past few months. The 34-year-old successfully vanquished Brock Lesnar to claim the WWE Championship belt at WrestleMania 36. However, ‘The Chosen One’ recently claimed that he could go up against Jinder Mahal in the near future. While Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal have reportedly been good friends for a long time, the Scottish wrestler believes that Jinder Mahal is in the best shape of his life and deserves one more shot at the WWE title.

WWE news: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre heaps praise on Indian superstar Jinder Mahal

While interacting with BT Sport, Drew McIntyre revealed that he has always been friends with Jinder Mahal. Drew McIntyre further claimed that Jinder Mahal was not at his best when he became the WWE Champion. However, according to McIntyre, ‘The Modern Day Maharaja’ is in the shape of his life at the moment and deserves a chance to fight for the title.

Jinder Mahal became an A-list star on the WWE roster after becoming World Champion in 2017. ‘The Modern Day Maharaja’ went on to spark a feud with Randy Orton and finally defeated him at Backlash for the World title. After defeating Randy Orton, Jinder Mahal defended his title against 'The Viper' in a Punjabi Prison contest to cement his legacy. Jinder Mahal became the second Indian after The Great Khali to hold a WWE World title in 2017.

WWE news: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs Tyson Fury on the cards?

While Drew McIntyre is already on the radar of a number of WWE stars courtesy of his title, WBC champion Tyson Fury has also called out ‘The Chosen One’ for an in-ring face-off. Tyson Fury recently stated that Drew McIntyre has done some "pretty amazing things" in WWE and the heavyweight boxer expressed his interest in facing the WWE champion in the near future. In an interview with BT Sport, Tyson Fury said that he wants to go up against Drew McIntyre in the UK.

Image courtesy: WWE