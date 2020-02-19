Roman Reigns Told Keith Lee That He Wants To Face Him In An One-on-one Match

WWE NXT North American Champion Keith Lee recently appeared on WWE Backstage where he revealed what Roman Reigns told him after WWE Survivor Series 2019 went off-air. Keith Lee, who was representing WWE NXT at the PPV, was the last wrestler in the match to be eliminated by the captain of WWE SmackDown - Roman Reigns. After the match, Roman Reigns shook Keith Lee’s hand and praised his skills.

When asked about the Survivor Series 2019 PPV, Keith Lee said that it was an incredible moment. Keith Lee said that Roman Reigns is really skilled and he gave him a tough fight. He said that, in the end, Roman Reigns got out of his powerbomb and delivered a spear in return. He said Roman Reigns showed his power. Revealing what Roman Reigns told him after the match, Keith Lee said that the Big Dog wanted an one-on-one match with him.

"After the match, he (Roman Reigns) told me straight-up that 'I want a one-on-one match against you,'" said Keith Lee.

Roman Reigns praised Keith Lee after the Survivor Series match

After winning the Triple Threat Elimination match at the Survivor Series, Team SmackDown captain Roman Reigns talked to a WWE commentator where he praised Keith Lee’s performance. He said that all the WWE NXT superstars have potential and they've showcased incredible skill. Alter that, Roman Reigns took to Twitter and praised every RAW and NXT superstar who participated in the Survivor Series. He again praised Keith Lee by retweeting a WWE post and writing, “Keith Lee, I'll see you again big man.”

Keith Lee showcased his excellent power as he went one on one with The Monster Among Men. He even fought Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2019.

