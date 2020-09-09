WWE Fans Furious With Velveteen Dream’s Return, #FireVelveteenDream Trends On Twitter

Velveteen Dream returned to WWE NXT a few weeks ago after being out of action for months. The former North-American Champion was missing from WWE TV after he was accused of having indecent online interactions with underage boys during the #SpeakingOut movement. The NXT superstar later admitted that while some inappropriate messages and pictures were sent to minor kids from his Instagram account, he wasn’t the one who sent it personally.

After Velveteen Dream made his in-ring return on August 12, 2020, WWE drew criticism from all corners. This took a turn for the worse this week as #FireVelveteenDream started trending on Twitter while the superstar was facing Ashante Adonis on the show. Some fans also thanked NXT star Kushida who made his way to the ring after the match and attacked Velveteen Dream.

“Tweeting Triple H daily demanding that he #FireVelveteenDream,” wrote a fan. “Very happy to see #FireVelveteenDream trending again. Every time he’s on WWE programming this should trend,” added another. “This guy needs to be in prison. #FireVelveteenDream,” commented the third.

#FireVelveteenDream



Thank you Kushida! He deserved that. — Lexi Copeland Ospreay #Parody (@blissfilledfury) September 9, 2020

hope he falls off a boat too #FireVelveteenDream https://t.co/qaxrcbsb18 — zeehat // ゼーハット (@thezeehat) September 9, 2020

I love you WWE but seriously what are you doing with Dream why is he here #FireVelveteenDream this is not a good look — Michael Quezada (@hi_itsmichael25) September 9, 2020

SpeakingOut movement: Triple H takes a stand for Velveteen Dream

A couple of weeks ago while talking to CBS Sports, WWE NXT chief Triple H said that the promotion carried out an investigation after Velveteen Dream was accused of sexual misconduct but found nothing. Triple H claimed that Velveteen Dream was not away from WWE TV due to the allegations, but was away because he got into a car accident almost a month ago. Triple H revealed that Velveteen Dream returned after he recovered from his injuries and was medically cleared to fight.

“We looked into what was there and we didn't find anything,” said Triple H to CBS Sports.

SpeakingOut movement: Velveteen Dream’s recent WWE NXT appearance

On this week’s WWE NXT, Velveteen Dream came face to face with Ashante Adonis. Adonis started strongly as he almost got the win by performing a roll-up. However, Velveteen Dream broke free and hit Adonis with a Dream Valley Driver to win the match. Afterwards, Kushida made his return and attacked Velveteen Dream. He trapped Dream on the ropes, locking in a cross armbreaker until officials broke it up. According to various reports, Velveteen Dream could start a feud with Kushida in the future and the two could face each other in the upcoming NXT TakeOver PPV.

