MMA Fighter Uses WWE Legend Shawn Michaels' Finishing Move 'Sweet Chin Music': Watch

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels popularised his signature move 'Sweet Chin Music' so much that an MMA fighter applied it in order to knock out his opponent at Legacy Fighting Alliance 33 in Dallas. ‘Sweet Chin Music’ is arguably one of the deadliest finishing moves in WWE’s history, which involves kicking your opponent straight into the chin. Shawn Michaels has been pulling off the stunt for a long time in the WWE but the tables have turned since MMA fighters are applying it inside the octagon too.

Also Read | WWE RAW Results: Drew McIntyre Confronts Brock Lesnar; Randy Orton Attacks Beth Phoenix

WWE: Shawn Michaels finishing move 'Sweet Chin Music' has made its way into MMA

The flyweight contest of Legacy Fighting Alliance 33 ended in a shock as Isaiah Gutierrez’s tasted a deadly ‘Sweet Chin Music’ from his opponent with 1:30 minutes left of Round 3. The video of the fight has been making rounds over the internet for a few days. However, Shawn Michaels is yet to respond over the MMA stunt that impersonates his WWE legacy.

Here's the Jim Ross remix pic.twitter.com/WtoTQDYOwb — Eagle-Eyed Social Media User Dan Why-Ner (@DanWeiner) February 17, 2018

Well, this not the first time something like this has happened. Famous Wrestling finishers are actually deadly physical moves and MMAA fighters have used them in a lot of occasions. In 2018, Jonno Mears made his opponent Aaron James tap out by applying “Walls of Jericho” at an event billed as “Full Contact Contender 19”

Also Read | Ritu Phogat Wins Second MMA Fight Against Wu Chaio Chen At One Championship; Watch Video

WWE: Is Shawn Michaels coming back at WrestleMania 36?

There are no official reports about Shawn Michaels' appearance in the upcoming WrestleMania 36. However, WWE fans highly expect their very own ‘HBK’ to appear. Despite retiring from the sport, Shawn Michaels is highly connected with WWE where he coaches young talents at the WWE Performance Centre in Florida. Throughout the years, Shawn Michaels has made numerous surprise entries at WrestleMania and this year is expected to be the same.

Also Read | Sukhwinder Grewal Set To Become India's Latest WWE Superstar After Training Under Khali

Also Read | Watch Drew McIntyre Take Brock Lesnar Down With Three Claymore Kicks On WWE RAW

(Image courtesy: WWE.com and YouTube of AXS TV Wrestling)