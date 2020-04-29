WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole Wants To 'wrestle, But Not Retire' Triple H

WWE NXT's success has seen the promotion creep near other major WWE brands and NXT superstars are now being seen as capable enough to fill an arena with wrestling fans. According to current WWE NXT champion Adam Cole, the credit of WWE NXT’s success goes to Triple H more than its wrestlers. While talking to SPORF, Adam Cole said that WWE NXT is Triple H’s ‘baby’ and the NXT chief does everything he can to make it bigger. Adam Cole also praised Triple H for helping the superstars who have some questions related to wrestling or life in general.

As the interview went on, WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole talked more about his WWE career and how Triple H inspired him. When asked whether he would want to fight Triple H in the future, Adam Cole said he would love to fight The Game. However, Adam Cole made it clear that he has no intentions on retiring Triple H from WWE. He said he just wants a match against Triple H.

“Just for the record, I would love to wrestle Triple H, definitely don't want to retire Triple H."

Triple H praises NXT Champion Adam Cole

Previously, while making an appearance on WWE Backstage, Triple H praised NXT Champion Adam Cole and branded him as the 'Ironman of NXT'. He said that Adam Cole performed brilliantly in the recent PPVs and claimed that for the past few months, the WWE NXT Champion has provided the WWE Universe with unlimited entertainment. The Game praised the stamina of the NXT Champion and said that Adam Cole is one of the top wrestlers in WWE NXT.

"You can say Adam Cole is the Ironman of NXT," Triple H said.

