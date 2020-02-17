WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland Highlights - Cole Retains Championship, Balor Defeats Gargano

On Sunday night, fans saw one of the best WWE NXT TakeOvers in recent times. The night was headlined by a championship match between Adam Cole and Tommaso Ciampa. Fans saw Rhea Ripley defend her NXT Women’s championship title against Bianca Belair. The Undisputed Era's Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly also defended their NXT Tag-Team championship title against The Broserweights' Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle. The rivalry between former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano was also taken to the next level.

Also Read l 'Superman' Adam Cole hell-bent on retaining NXT belt, wants 'dream match' with AJ Styles

WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland Results

WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland Results - Finn Balor defeats Johnny Gargano

Chants filled the stadium as both Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano entered the ring. Finn Balor tried to take advantage by delivering a series of kicks, but Johnny Gargano responded with chops. Gargano followed the chops with a spear which stunned Finn Balor and shocked everyone present in the arena. Johnny Gargano thought of continuing the dominance with a running dropkick, but Finn Balor caught him and answered with a sling blade.

Finn Balor trapped Gargano in a submission move, but the former NXT Champion retaliated with a submission (Garga-No Escape) of his own. Finn Balor freed himself and the two wrestlers stood facing each other. From there, both started going back-and-forth and delivering their special moves.

In the latter part of the match, the fight was taken to the ringside where Finn Balor dominated. As Gargano tried to throw Finn Balor at the announce table, the first Universal Champion blocked him and started his punishment. He delivered a running dropkick that sent Gargano into the guardrail. He followed it up with The Coup de Grace and 1916 DDT to secure a win.

Also Read l Tommaso Ciampa vs Adam Cole and other matches scheduled for NXT TakeOver: Portland

Rhea Ripley defeats Bianca Belair, retains her title

From the start of the match, Bianca Belair contoured every move that the champion could throw at her. She even showcased new techniques which took Rhea Ripley by surprise. However, The Nightmare soon figured out her pattern and contoured Bianca Belair’s powerful punches with kicks.

After Bianca Belair contoured a sunset flip powerbomb, Rhea Ripley powered her down with the Riptide. Rhea Ripley then pinned the challenger and retained her championship. After the match, Charlotte Flair entered the ring and punished both Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair before accepting Ripley’s challenge for a match at WrestleMania 36.

Also Read l WWE NXT's 'Undisputed' Champion Adam Cole wins four 2019 NXT Year-End Awards

Adam Cole defeats Tommaso Ciampa, retains his title

Looking to become the greatest NXT champion, Adam Cole started the match with a bang. He kept the pressure on Tommaso Ciampa and even went on to deliver many serious attacks. However, an alert Tommaso Ciampa countered Cole’s Panama Sunrise attempt with a dropkick. From there, Tommaso Ciampa started punishing the WWE NXT champion. When it looked like Tommaso Ciampa is going to win, Undisputed ERA members Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish entered the ring to help their leader.

Tommaso Ciampa responded quickly and took down the whole Undisputed ERA with the long shot, injuring the referee in the process. As Tommaso Ciampa was busy with the Undisputed ERA, Adam Cole attacked Tommaso Ciampa with a low blow. Ciampa responded with a low blow of his own and followed it up with a Fairytale Ending to pin the champion.

However, with no referee in the ring, Tommaso Ciampa was not able to secure the win. Fans started counting down and Tommaso Ciampa pinned Adam Cole for 15 seconds. Tommaso Ciampa thought he won the match and grabbed NXT belt. Johnny Gargano entered the ring and snatched the title from Ciampa’s hand, betraying him in the process. After a new referee arrived, Adam Cole pinned shocked Tommaso Ciampa and retained his title.

Also Read l WWE NXT: Watch Adam Cole defeat Finn Balor and retain his NXT Championship title

WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland Results

NXT North American Championship: Keith Lee defeats Dominik Dijakovic

Street Fight: Dakota Kai defeats Tegan Nox

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Broserweights defeat The Undisputed Era

Also Read l WWE: Triple H Praises Adam Cole, Brands Him The 'Ironman Of NXT'