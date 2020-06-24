WWE NXT's Keith Lee Talks About Shockingly Being Drugged In 2017 In His #SpeakingOut Story

The #SpeakingOut movement has already seen many female wrestlers coming into the limelight in order to reveal the sexual harassment they had to do through during their days in the WWE. While many NXT superstars have already been accused of sexual abusement by their fans, Keith Lee is one of the few men in professional wrestling to share his own story of sexual impropriety. Keith Lee revealed that he was drugged and was sexually abused, which has caused widespread backlash all over the internet.

WWE News: WWE NXT star Keith Lee suggests he was drugged

Not out of spite.

Not because I want to cause anyone harm.

Not out of hate or anger.

I simply want you to know... #YouAreNotAlone

.

I am #SpeakingOut pic.twitter.com/PKq2oxgIVD — Hopeful Lee (@RealKeithLee) June 23, 2020

The North American champion and one off the biggest faces of the current WWE NXT rosterm, Keith Lee took to Twitter and detailed an incident, which is believed to have occurred in 2016 or 2017. According to the WWE icon Keith Lee, a woman was apparently interested in him, whom he met at a party. The woman decided to buy him a drink and initially, it seemed to be a casual interaction.

However, Keith Lee recalls that he started to feel dizzy after consuming the drink and could not keep up with his steps. The next day, Keith Lee woke up naked in a different room and failed to recall the happenings from last night. The last thing that Keith Lee said to have remembered was his useless efforts in trying to get inside a car. However, the WWE icon could not recall anything after that.

As per Keith Lee, since that incident, he has never accepted drinks from unknown people in parties. WWE NXT star Keith Lee also delivered his opinion regarding the whole scenario and said that he is not revealing the news out of spite or anger but only to make the victims realise that they are not alone.

However, Keith Lee did not take any name and didn’t mention the lady whom he claims to be his harasser. “Anyone can be a victim. ANYONE.” wrote the WWE NXT icon in his Twitter post. Keith Lee has already received widespread reactions for his social media post regarding the #SpeakingOut movement.

