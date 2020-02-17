WWE RAW Feb 17: Live Streaming Details, Preview And Predicted Results

In the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, fans will see Seth Rollins hold a ‘sermon’ for the WWE universe. WWE champion Brock Lesnar can also return as his match against Ricochet is just a few days away. Rusev is scheduled to team up with Humberto Carrillo to face Bobby Lashley and Angel Garza. Lana, Liv Morgan and Zelina Vega will also be present for the match. Matt Hardy will face Randy Orton after The Viper attacked him last week. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will also look to take her revenge against Shayna Baszler after the former NXT champion attacked her and bit her neck.

Also Read l Drew McIntyre's journey from being released by WWE to headlining WrestleMania 36

Major matches/segments scheduled for WWE RAW

WWE RAW: Matt Hardy to face Randy Orton

Last week, Matt Hardy confronted Randy Orton. He said that what he did to Edge was wrong. He then slammed Randy Orton and went on to call him a liar. In return, Randy Orton attacked Hardy and delivered an RKO. After the incident, a match was fixed between Matt Hardy and Randy Orton. Fans believe that this will be Matt Hardy’s last appearance as his contract expires soon. Some also think that the storyline which started between Randy Orton and Matt Hardy will develop in the upcoming episode. Few also believe that Edge can make a return and help Matt Hardy.

Predicted Winner: Matt Hardy

Also Read l WWE RAW Preview: Drew McIntyre may confront Brock Lesnar, Edge-Orton storyline to develop

WWE RAW: Bobby Lashley and Angel Garza vs Rusev and Humberto Carrillo

Lana and Zelina Vega recently announced that their partners Bobby Lashley and Angel Garza will team up to face their rivals Rusev and Humberto Carrillo. According to many, this match will be filled with drama and a brawl between Lana and Liv Morgan can also take place. Some also believe that this will be the next chapter in the Lana-Rusev storyline which has been going on for almost a year.

Predicted Winner: Bobby Lashley and Angel Garza

Also Read l Drew McIntyre hugs and thanks Vince McMahon after winning the Men’s Royal Rumble Match

WWE RAW live streaming: When and where to watch?

As per Indian timings, WWE RAW will begin on February 18, 2020 at 5:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on SONY TEN 1 (English) and SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels. It can also be streamed live on the SONY LIV app. Fans can also log in to WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. You can also find the action on your smart television using Kindle fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

Also Read l WWE RAW: Matt Hardy set to face Randy Orton in 'No Holds Barred' match

Also Read l Dwayne Johnson happy with Royal Rumble result, says he is a big fan of Drew McIntyre