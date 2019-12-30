WWE Fans Stunned After Discovering Lars Sullivan's Adult Film Clip Which Goes Viral

WWE wrestler Lars Sullivan is having his moment in the sun, but for all the wrong reasons. His name is trending on social media as an old adult film allegedly featuring the former NXT Superstar has surfaced online. In the video, a man looking like Lars Sullivan goes by the name Mitch Bennett and performs sexual acts on another man. The same-sex video, which allegedly features a young Lars Sullivan, was released way before the wrestler joined WWE.

Also Read | John Cena Likely To Face Lars Sullivan At Wrestlemania 36 After 15-month Hiatus: Report

Lars Sullivan in adult films

Mitch looks awfully familiar lmao pic.twitter.com/QVwoYoYeuK — Niko Exxtra (@NikoExxtra) December 29, 2019

Also Read | WWE News: Kurt Angle Confesses That Teaming Up With The Shield Was A 'Dream Come True'

Lars Sullivan: Life before the WWE

However, according to the chatter on social media, there is no doubt that the man in the video is Lars Sullivan. According to the discussions, the man in the video has a D and M tattooed on his body. Lars Sullivan’s real name is Dylan Miley although he has got his DM tattoo covered up a long time ago and replaced it with another design on his arm.

Also Read | WWE News: Booker T Reacts To Rusev Performing His 'Spinaroonie' Move

Lars Sullivan: Will the past come back to haunt him?

The about me page for Lars Sullivan's Randy blue profile tells a tale. pic.twitter.com/ESUCQfxMm6 — S.Fox (@StephenNYMonsr) December 29, 2019

Also Read | WWE News: Charlotte Flair Reveals Ideal Tag-team Partner To Replace Becky Lynch

The surfacing of the video could deal a significant blow to the wrestler’s WWE career. Lars Sullivan joined the company in 2013. He was part of the WWE Performance Center and NXT for five years before WWE started airing promos of his main roster debut in 2018. However, Sullivan did not make his debut until 2019 as he suffered from an anxiety attack.

Also Read | WWE News: Sami Zayn Brawls With A Fan At The Daytona Arena In Florida

Coming soon to WWE Network, Before they were famous with Lars Sullivan #LarsSullivan #WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/v1YHtaVpkn — Wrestling Noir (@ThyStevePearson) December 29, 2019

Also Read | WWE News: The Miz Avoids Talking About "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt; Confuses Fans

Lars Sullivan debuted in April this year and attacked Kurt Angle on an episode of RAW. He went on to attack several other superstars in the coming days before he became part of the Blue Brand. On SmackDown, he started a feud with Lucha House Party.

Also Read | WWE: Becky Lynch Thanks Fans In Latest Instagram Post While Holidaying In Ireland