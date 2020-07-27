WWE RAW Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And July 27 Episode Preview

In the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, fans will see two major championship matches as WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka will face Sasha Banks and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will go up against Dolph Ziggler. According to reports, both the champions will retain their titles and go on to start new storylines for SummerSlam. Randy Orton is also expected to appear as he’s scheduled to announce his next opponent. There is speculation that Orton could go after Drew McIntyre and his WWE Championship.

Rey Mysterio’s son Dominik Mysterio will also appear on RAW where he’ll give an update on his father’s health. Some believe that Dominik could call out Seth Rollins and start a revenge feud with the Monday Night Messiah. Other A-list WWE RAW superstars like Ric Flair, Bobby Lashley, Andrade, and others are also expected to appear on this week's episode.

WWE RAW live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE RAW live telecast in India will begin on Tuesday, July 28 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi). WWE RAW live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

This could end very well. The Greater Good has infinite roles to fill. https://t.co/cEN6luXu4K — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 26, 2020

How to watch WWE RAW live stream online?

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

