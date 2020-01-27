Drew McIntyre Dedicates WWE Royal Rumble Win To Wife With Adorable Message

Drew McIntyre silenced all his critics as he went on to deliver one of the finest performances of his career at WWE Royal Rumble. The 34-year-old Briton eliminated the likes of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar to register his win in the Royal Rumble match. Drew McIntyre has already cleared his path for a title shot at WrestleMania and he is extremely happy to do so.

WWE Royal Rumble: Drew McIntyre dedicates his victory to his special one

After a spectacular performance at WWE Royal Rumble, an emotional Drew McIntyre went on to dedicate his victory to his dear wife. “That one's for her, I am going to WrestleMania,” said Drew McIntyre during the end of his interview. He was clearly satisfied with his performance. The British gladiator will be headlining the WrestleMania main event following his victory at Royal Rumble. Bray Wyatt is considered to be his perfect opponent at this point of time. Take a look at Drew McIntyre dedicating his win to his beloved wife.

WWE Royal Rumble: How did Drew McIntyre do the impossible?

Brock Lesnar was the first man to enter the ring at WWE Royal Rumble. For a while, it seemed that The Beast Incarnate is going to win the event. However, after eliminating 13 opponents single-handedly, Brock Lesnar fell short in front of Drew McIntyre and Ricochet’s combined effort. After that, Edge, AJ Styles and a lot of big names appeared. However, none of them could take over Drew McIntyre. After a long-lasting battle, the Briton managed to stand inside the ring above all his competitors.

Drew McIntyre eliminating Brock Lesnar. I could watch this over and over! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/esruuZhXvW — RIPKOBE8/24 (@RIPKobeBean24) January 27, 2020

(Image courtesy: Instagram of WWE)