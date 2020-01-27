Royal Rumble Highlights: Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair Draw Cheers From Special Night

Royal Rumble was WWE's first pay-per-view of 2020. It surely delivered on various fronts. With WrestleMania the next big focus for the company, several key storylines seemingly got their final chapter. Also, several new talking points emerged after the pay-per-view. Daniel Bryan and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt delivered a classic match for the WWE Universal Championship. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch successfully defended her RAW Women's Championship against Asuka.

2020 Royal Rumble Winners

Charlotte Flair & Drew McIntyre

WWE Royal Rumble highlights: Roman Reigns beats King Corbin – Falls Count Anywhere match

In what should be a conclusion to the storyline, both delivered a great match to open the show. Both superstars used the stipulation to their advantage with Corbin chokeslamming Reigns through the announcer's table. Roman Reigns soon returned the favour when he hit Corbin with a Samoan Drop through the table. Interference from Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode and The Usos followed, but 'The Big Dog' stood tall after he hit a Superman punch and then a spear in the dugout for the win.

WWE Royal Rumble highlights: Charlotte Flair wins Women’s Royal Rumble

NXT's Bianca Belair made her Royal Rumble debut along with Alexa Bliss to start the match. The match saw the return of Naomi from injury as well as callbacks for Kelly Kelly and Mighty Molly (the alter-ego of Molly Holly). Liv Morgan continued her rivalry with Lana by eliminating her early from the match. Bianca Belair had a great match where she managed to last over 30 minutes and eliminate eight superstars (highest in the match). Charlotte Flair, who entered at No. 17, was the eventual winner after she eliminated former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler last. Charlotte Flair eliminated four superstars in the match.

Oh... and I made my gear once again 💁🏾‍♀️

WWE Royal Rumble highlights: Drew McIntyre wins Men's Royal Rumble

Drew McIntyre eliminating Brock Lesnar. I could watch this over and over! #RoyalRumble



WWE Champion Brock Lesnar entered the match at No. 1. He went on a dominating streak eliminating the next 13 competitors in a row. However, Lesnar's record-breaking streak was ended by Drew McIntyre after Ricochet and McIntyre combined to eliminate Lesnar. Edge made an emotional return to the match, making his first competitive in-ring return since 2011. The 'R Rated Superstar' delivered a vicious spear to AJ Styles before eliminating him. With the final four contestants made up of Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Edge and Randy Orton, the veterans teamed up to take out Reigns and McIntyre. Edge eliminated Randy Orton before Reigns sent Edge over the top. Despite a dominating showing by Reigns, who competed in a match early on in the show, Drew McIntyre stood tall in the ring after he stunned Reigns with a Claymore Kick. Drew McIntyre lasted over 34 minutes in the match and eliminated six superstars.



Royal Rumble 2020 results

Sheamus bt Shorty G (pre-show)

Andrade bt Humberto Carrillo to retain WWE United States Championship (pre-show)

Roman Reigns bt King Corbin, Falls Count Anywhere match

Charlotte Flair won Women's Royal Rumble match

Bayley bt Lacey Evans to retain WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt bt Daniel Bryan to retain WWE Universal Championship

Becky Lynch bt Asuka to retain WWE Raw Women's Championship

Drew McIntyre won Men's Royal Rumble Match

