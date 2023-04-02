WWE WrestleMania 39: Netizens Rejoice As Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens End Bloodline's Dominance

WWE WrestleMania 39: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens became the tag team champions for the first time in their illustrious WWE careers by defeating The Usos on Day 1 of WrestleMania 39 premium live event. Headlining the main event on Saturday night, the Canadian wrestling duos battled the defending champions for over 24 minutes, before Zayn secured the win by pinfall. The victory for Owens and Zayn ended the 622-day reign of The Usos and Raw and SmackDown tag team championship titles.

WrestleMania 39 Results: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn end Bloodline's dominance

Announcing the result of the much-exciting main event of Day 1 at WrestleMania 39, WWE said, “A Helluva Kick from Zayn on Jimmy and a Stunner from Owens on Jey couldn’t put away the champions, and the ensuing brawl between all four Superstars brought the raucous crowd to its feet. The Usos capitalized, isolating Owens and hitting a double Uso Splash, but that still wasn’t enough to retain their titles”.

“One last gasp from Owens and Zayn proved to be enough as Zayn hit Jey with two Helluva Kicks, picked up his former Bloodline cohort, and hit him with a decisive third one to end the 622 days reign of The Usos and secure the epic Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship victory for himself and Owens,” added WWE.

WWE WrestleMania 39: Roman Reign to defend titles against Cody Rhodes on Day 2

This comes a day before The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns defends his undisputed WWE universal championship titles against Cody Rhodes. Rhodes and Reigns will headline Day 2 of the pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sunday night, alongside several other exciting clashes. Meanwhile, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owen became one of the biggest talking points for the WWE universe on Day 1 of WrestleMania 39. Here's how the Internet reacted to Sami and Kevin's win.

HAHAHAHA i was so right i said the fall of the bloodline. AND I WAS RIGHT HAHAHAHAHA. — Wolf1 (@WWhitefang) April 2, 2023

This can only mean 1 thing



No more tribal chief — Orlando Ronald (@orlandowski09) April 2, 2023

While I am disappointed. Sami was fantastic last night. — Lisa - Bloodline 🩸🩸🩸 (@tribalreigns) April 2, 2023

So torn rn. Like good for KO and Sami, but the usos lost like whyyyy 😭 — Scarlett Demon (@ScarlettDemon1) April 2, 2023