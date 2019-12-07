Xavier Woods Talks About His WWE Return; Says, “There’s No Timetable On When I’ll Be Back”

In the recent episode of SmackDown, Kofi Kingston and Big E defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro. And on Monday, Kofi Kingston surpassed 1,000 days as a Tag Team Champion. In one of his biggest moments, Kofi remembered the third member of his team - Xavier Woods - and wished that he could be there celebrating with him and Big E. However, it looks like Xavier Woods may not make his return this year. While talking to Chuck Carroll of CBS Sports, Woods spoke about his injury and revealed that there is no fixed timetable for his return.

“There’s no real timetable on when I’ll be back. It could be 5 months. It could be 9 months. There’s a lot of wiggle room in there,” said Xavier Woods to Chuck Carroll.

Also Read l WWE Rumours: WWE sides with beleaguered Jeff Hardy but on THIS condition

WWE: What happened to Xavier Woods?

A few months ago, during a live event in Australia, Woods injured his Achilles tendon while facing 'The Revival'. Since then, he has been in recovery mode. He also posted a video on his social media accounts, giving his fans an update about his injury. In the video which was posted on October 25, 2019, Woods revealed that he is still on pain medication. He said that he has no clue how long he will be out of action. He also talked about how excited he was to be home with his kids for Halloween and revealed that he will do more live streams as he has more free time.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown: Live streaming details, schedule and everything you need to know

Updaaaaaaate - for those of you asking what exactly happened in the first place. I was on top of my treehouse and someone yelled that my epidermis was showing....https://t.co/lTgxrMaBjE pic.twitter.com/nXDep1KWDl — Austin Creed - Off Season (@XavierWoodsPhD) October 25, 2019

WWE: What is Xavier Woods doing currently?

As Xavier Woods is currently in recovery mode, he has more free time to do the thing he loves, which is playing video games. Woods, who also owns a YouTube channel called ‘UpUpDownDown’, can be seen playing games with his friends and other WWE superstars. Additionally, Woods does a lot of live streams where he can be seen talking to fans and playing video games.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns set to face Dolph Ziggler; King Corbin vows to thrash him

Along with doing what he loves, Woods also does special workouts to recover from his injury. According to a wrestling news website, Woods has made some drastic changes in his calorie intake. It may help him recover faster. The exact date of Xavier Woods’ return has not been revealed yet, but fans can’t wait to see all three members of The New Day back together in one ring.

Also Read l WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in love with Lana-Rusev-Lashley storyline