Aaron Judge becomes 5th player in MLB history with 3 50-homer seasons as Yankees beat Rockies 10-3

Aaron Judge had a two-run homer in the first inning to become the fifth player with three 50-homer seasons and went deep again in the seventh to lead the New York Yankees to a 10-3 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge crosses home plate after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in New York. | Image: AP
10:44 IST, August 26th 2024