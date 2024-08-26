Published 10:44 IST, August 26th 2024
Aaron Judge becomes 5th player in MLB history with 3 50-homer seasons as Yankees beat Rockies 10-3
Aaron Judge had a two-run homer in the first inning to become the fifth player with three 50-homer seasons and went deep again in the seventh to lead the New York Yankees to a 10-3 win over the Colorado Rockies.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Aaron Judge crosses home plate after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in New York. | Image: AP
10:44 IST, August 26th 2024