Machado and Merrill both drive in 3 runs as Padres top Cardinals 7-4
Manny Machado homered and drove in three runs, rookie Jackson Merrill also had three RBIs and the San Diego Padres defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 7-4 on Monday night.Rookie starter Randy Vásquez (4-6) went six innings for the win, allowing two runs and six hits
