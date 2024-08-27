Published 21:29 IST, August 27th 2024

Machado and Merrill both drive in 3 runs as Padres top Cardinals 7-4

Manny Machado homered and drove in three runs, rookie Jackson Merrill also had three RBIs and the San Diego Padres defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 7-4 on Monday night.Rookie starter Randy Vásquez (4-6) went six innings for the win, allowing two runs and six hits