Published 06:25 IST, October 1st 2024

Pete Rose, baseball’s banned hits leader, has died at age 83

Pete Rose, baseball’s career hits leader and fallen idol who undermined his historic achievements and Hall of Fame dreams by gambling on the game he loved and once embodied, has died. He was 83.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Pete Rose
Former Philadelphia Phillies player Pete Rose tips his hat to fans during an alumni day in Philadelphia | Image: AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File
