Published 12:58 IST, September 4th 2024

Shohei Ohtani, Angels fans can get "closure" in slugger's return to Big A with Dodgers, Roberts says

Shohei Ohtani has returned to the stadium and the city where he did just about everything except win. The two-way superstar was back at Angel Stadium on Tuesday night for his first regular-season game as a visitor with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani watches his solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Los Angeles | Image: AP
