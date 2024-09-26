sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | Middle-East Tensions | Religious Conversion Row | US Elections | Coldplay Fever |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Chess /
  • ‘I Suggested It…’: Praggnanandhaa Opens Up on Viral Dance Celebration After Chess Olympiad Win

Published 19:40 IST, September 26th 2024

‘I Suggested It…’: Praggnanandhaa Opens Up on Viral Dance Celebration After Chess Olympiad Win

Praggnanandhaa opened up about the iconic dance celebration that took the internet by storm after India's historic gold medal win at the 45th Chess Olympiad.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
R Praggnanandhaa on the viral dance celebration
R Praggnanandhaa on the viral dance celebration | Image: Republic World
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

19:40 IST, September 26th 2024