sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | B'desh Recalls Envoys | Delhi Doctor Killing | Nepal Floods | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • 'All That Matters...': Rohit Sharma Relies on Experience and Trusts His Instincts to Make Decisions

Published 06:49 IST, October 3rd 2024

'All That Matters...': Rohit Sharma Relies on Experience and Trusts His Instincts to Make Decisions

Rohit Sharma's reliance on experience and instinct is crucial in decision-making, as he trusts his judgment after numerous experiences in his career.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Rohit Sharma
India's captain Rohit Sharma reacts while fields on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai, India | Image: AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

06:49 IST, October 3rd 2024