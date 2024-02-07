English
'I was a fool. An absolute fool': Ex-Aussie player gets emotional on air, recalls struggles -WATCH

A member of the Australian squad that clinched the 1987 World Cup, the Adelaide star disclosed that he received a prostate cancer diagnosis a year ago.

Vishal Tiwari
Former Australian cricketer Tim May broke down on live television while talking about his struggles with cancer. May was delivering a message to the Australian public through television when he couldn't stop himself from shedding tears. May was present at the Adelaide Oval Stadium, where Australia are playing the first against the West Indies.

3 things you need to know

  • Tim May played for the Australian men's cricket team from 1987 to 1995
  • He represented his country in 24 Test matches and 47 ODIs
  • The 61-year-old was a member of the 1987 World Cup-winning side 

Former Australian cricketer breaks down on live TV

Tim May, a member of the Australian squad that clinched the 1987 Cricket World Cup, disclosed that he received a prostate cancer diagnosis a year ago. Expressing remorse, he admitted to lacking awareness about the disease and not undergoing timely check-ups. He broke down while speaking about his struggles with the disease. 

"I was stupid I didn't pick it up earlier. I was a coward. I skipped a blood test because I was scared of the outcome. I was a fool. An absolute fool... and I don't want anyone else to be a fool, or be scared because the sooner you get the test done, you can nip it in the bud," Tim May said on 7Cricket. 

May is currently undergoing treatment and has been under chemotherapy and radiation for the past 12 months. May revealed that the latest scans showed the cancer is gone but the doctors have advised him to undergo chemo for another year or so to keep the cancer at bay. 

 

