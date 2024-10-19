Published 20:58 IST, October 19th 2024
'Duleep Trophy Days Are Back': Sarfaraz Shares Insights From His Epic 177-Run Partnership With Pant
As they forged a strong partnership, Sarfaraz Khan disclosed that he & Rishabh Pant talked about their approach & reminisced about their Duleep Trophy days.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Sarfaraz Khan hugs Rishabh Pant after scoring 150 runs during the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, India | Image: AP Photo
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
20:58 IST, October 19th 2024