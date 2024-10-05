Published 16:31 IST, October 5th 2024
England captain Ben Stokes to miss first test against Pakistan
England captain Ben Stokes won't play in the first test against Pakistan because he's still recovering from a torn hamstring. The opener of the three-test series begins Monday in Multan, where Ollie Pope will take charge of his first overseas test.
ben stokes england captain | Image: AP
